Combination of Sputnik V, flu shot may boost effectiveness, health minister says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A combination of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus and a flu shot may boost their effect when injected simultaneously, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with TASS.

«We’ve already provided information on completing the trials on combining Sputnik and the flu vaccine. The first results show that such a combination is possible and even increases the effect. Two shots during one visit to a doctor. This is also easier, and faster, and more convenient,» the minister said, TASS reports.

He also reiterated that those who had not been inoculated against coronavirus experience a significantly worse case of the disease and may continue to have health issues for a long time afterwards. The most severe complications are observed among the elderly - about 80-90% of fatalities are among those over 60 years of age, while the number of those vaccinated among the elderly remains at a level slightly above 50%, the health minister added. He pointed out that after the Delta strain appeared, young people began to get infected more often as well.

«Among others, a decrease in the level of memory and cognitive activity is observed, certain neurological symptoms, anxiety, fatigue. By the way, in the countries that were under a lockdown for a long time, these problems are more manifested. An individual wants freedom. When he is locked up staring at the four walls deprived of the opportunity to move about, this seriously impacts [his] mental health. So, one shouldn’t postpone the vaccination process, otherwise new restrictive measures can’t be avoided,» the minister cautioned.