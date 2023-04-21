Collision with power lines could cause deaths of flamingos in Mangistau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Four flamingos died near the village of Sam, Beineu district, Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

A video appeared on social networks showing the carcasses of four flamingos near the village of Sam, Beineu district, Mangistau region.

To establish the cause of the birds, the workers of the district veterinary station, akim (governor) of the rural district, deputy director of the Sam forests and fauna conservation municipal state institution arrived at the scene.

The committee added Beineu district, which is on the way of seasonal flight of birds, has been experiencing unfavorable weather conditions with winds gusting up to 15-20mps and dust storms occurring in recent years.

«According to the preliminary information, collision with power lines could cause the death of the birds. The veterinary station’s workers collected the carcasses of the birds for further laboratory studies and establishing the cause of their deaths,» said the experts.