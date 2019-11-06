Go to the main site
    College in E Kazakhstan may be renamed after Abay

    6 November 2019, 15:55

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A humanitarian college in Ust-Kamenogorsk may be named after one of the greatest thinkers in Kazakhstani history, Abay, Kazinform reports.

    Authorities in East Kazakhstan region want to change the names of over 20 local schools and colleges.

    There are plans to name two schools in Ust-Kamenogorsk after Lev Gumilyov and Ybyrayi Altynsarin.

    Other educational institutions of the region may be named in honor of prominent Kazakhstanis Mukhtar Auezov, Akhmet Baiturssynov, Alikhan Bokeikhanov, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, Kanysh Saptayev, and more.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Education
