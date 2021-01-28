Collection of priceless Roman coins unearthed in Turkey

KUTAHYA. KAZINFORM Over 650 priceless Roman-era coins have been unearthed in an ancient city in western Turkey, researchers said Wednesday.

«These 651 silver coins, from the era of Emperor Augustus, constitute a very special and unique collection,» Elif Ozer, senior archaeologist supervising the dig in the ancient city of Aizanoi, told Anadolu Agency.

The coins were found in an ancient jug, said Ozer, a professor at Pamukkale University, Anadolu Agency reports.

A Turkish team took over the excavations in 2011 in Aizanoi, located in the Kutahya province, a settlement that draws comparisons to the famed ancient city of Ephesus, she added.

Aizanoi also boasts the best-preserved temple of the Greek god Zeus in Anatolia, and in 2012 was added to UNESCO’S tentative list of World Heritage.

Of the coins, 439 are standard Roman silver denarius coins, and 212 are cistophor coins from the ancient Greek city of Pergamom, she added.

Ozer also said her team is preparing to promote the collection by publishing journal articles and books in both Turkish and English.

The collection is now being exhibited at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in the Turkish capital, Ankara.



