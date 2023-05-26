Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+22+24℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing

    26 May 2023, 20:38

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Beijing hosted a presentation of the first collection of translations of popular Kazakh songs in the Chinese language, including 30 popular songs of Kazakhstan’s prominent figures such as Abai, Shamshi Kaldayakov, Altynbek Korazbayev, and Nurgisa Tlendiyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The songs were translated with the support from well-known writer former deputy of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Akbar Mazhitov.

    Attending the event were the reps of government bodies, academic and creative intelligentsia of China, Kazakh diaspora, as well as Chinese and Kazakh journalists.

    In his speech, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev noted that music and songs enable deeper perception of culture and customs between peoples. He expressed confidence that the collection will be another visible contribution to the friendship and good neighborliness between Kazakhstan and China. He also shared the plans to hold cultural events in China set for this year.

    Born in 1954, Akbar Mazhitov is one of the prominent writers from China, representing the Kazakh minority and writing in Chinese. He is a member of the Union of Writers of China, former deputy of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, three-time winner of the Chinese State Prize, holder of the 2nd degree Dostyk Order. He is the author of more than a dozen books, including the translations of the works of Abai.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China Culture Ministry of Foreign Affairs China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    The victorious Spartacus launched a tour to Almaty
    Kazakhstan to host international choreography festival this summer
    Astana Opera Academy’s attendees ready for the big stage
    One in a million: Dimash Kudaibergen turns 29
    Popular
    1 Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh MMA fighter Ali Kabdulla wins ONE Friday Fights 18 bout in Thailand
    3 President Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
    4 Italy has highest male NEET rate in EU - Eurostat
    5 27 new schools to be constructed in W Kazakhstan region