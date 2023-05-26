Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Beijing hosted a presentation of the first collection of translations of popular Kazakh songs in the Chinese language, including 30 popular songs of Kazakhstan’s prominent figures such as Abai, Shamshi Kaldayakov, Altynbek Korazbayev, and Nurgisa Tlendiyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The songs were translated with the support from well-known writer former deputy of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Akbar Mazhitov.

Attending the event were the reps of government bodies, academic and creative intelligentsia of China, Kazakh diaspora, as well as Chinese and Kazakh journalists.

In his speech, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev noted that music and songs enable deeper perception of culture and customs between peoples. He expressed confidence that the collection will be another visible contribution to the friendship and good neighborliness between Kazakhstan and China. He also shared the plans to hold cultural events in China set for this year.

Born in 1954, Akbar Mazhitov is one of the prominent writers from China, representing the Kazakh minority and writing in Chinese. He is a member of the Union of Writers of China, former deputy of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, three-time winner of the Chinese State Prize, holder of the 2nd degree Dostyk Order. He is the author of more than a dozen books, including the translations of the works of Abai.