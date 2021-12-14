Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Collection of fairytales of people of Kazakhstan published in Kazakh

    14 December 2021, 16:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A collection of fairytales of people of Kazakhstan for children was released at the initiative of the Ministry of Information and Social Development, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

    This is the first time the book ‘Qazaqstan khalqy ertegileri’ is published in the Kazakh language together with representatives of ethno-cultural associations of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    The collection includes 114 fairytales by 25 ethnicities of Kazakhstan, including Korean, German, Chechen, Jewish, Greek, Lithuanian, Polish and more. The collection consists of two volumes for kids aged 4-7 and 8-11 in an edition of 4,000 copies.

    The collection will be distributed among secondary schools and libraries across the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League