Coldiretti reports widespread hailstorm damage to crops in Italy

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 April 2023, 22:20
Coldiretti reports widespread hailstorm damage to crops in Italy Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Recent violent hailstorms have caused significant damage to fruit and vegetable crops in many parts of the country, farmers' association Coldiretti said in a statement on Tuesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

Hailstorms and heavy rainfall were reported in several regions in the north and centre on Monday and Tuesday as two stormfronts crossed the country from the north in quick succession.

The bad weather also caused flooding in newly planted fields, Coldiretti said.

Hailstorms are a particular problem at this time of year due to the «irreversible damage» they do to crops, «sending a whole year's work up in smoke», according to the statement.

They also compound existing damage to crops resulting from Italy's prolonged drought and overnight frosts, which Coldiretti said had destroyed up to 70% of fruit buds and small fruit on affected farms.

Further, the association said that not only are hailstorms becoming increasingly frequent, but the hailstones are also getting bigger.

According to data from the national association of agricultural risk management consortiums Anascodi, in 2022 «on insured farms alone, hail damage reached a record of more than half a billion euros», the statement said.


