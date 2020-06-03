Go to the main site
    Colder weather, showers in store for northern Kazakhstan

    3 June 2020, 14:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Colder weather is forecast for northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    An anticyclone from Scandinavia will continue to affect the weather conditions in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Mercury is set to dip in those parts of the country on June 4-6. Occasional showers with thunderstorms and hail are to douse parts of Kazakhstan.

    Hot and dry weather will persist in the south and southwest of Kazakhstan. Gusty winds may bring dust storms to those areas.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

