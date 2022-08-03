Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Colder weather is forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Dry and sunny weather is predicted in northern part of Kazakhstan on August 4-6. However, temperature will dip at night due to a northern anticyclone.

Precipitation will persist in the center, east and south of the country. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind are in store for mountainous areas.

Temperature will rise to +28, +34°C in western Kazakhstan, +30, +38°C in southwestern Kazakhstan, +25, +33°C in northwestern Kazakhstan, +22, +28°C in northern and eastern Kazakhstan, +20, +25°C in central Kazakhstan, +28, +35°C in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan, the national weather agency said in a press release.



