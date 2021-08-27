Go to the main site
    Colder weather predicted in Kazakhstan in 3 upcoming days

    27 August 2021, 21:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, most of Kazakhstan will see inclement, rainy weather with hail and gusty wind on August 28-30.

    Only the west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Temperature will dip as low as +3, +13°C at night and +12, +23°C at daytime in the north of Kazakhstan. As for northwestern Kazakhstan, it will observe temperature of +5, +15°C at night and +15, +28°C at daytime. In the west mercury will drop to +10, +18°C at night and climb to +23, +30°C at daytime.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

