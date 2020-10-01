Colder temperatures forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather precipitation will settle in in most of Kazakhstan on the first day of October. Only southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will see occasional showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Gusts of wind are forecast to strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Parts of Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.

Mercury is predicted to drop to 1-4°C in Zhambyl and Almaty regions at night and early in the morning.

High fire hazard is expected to persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.



