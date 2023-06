Colder temperature predicted for N Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms are in store for northern Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Probability of hail will be high in the north of Kazakhstan as well.

Temperature may dip low in the morning and gradually increase throughout the day.

According to meteorologists, southern Kazakhstan will observe hot weather without precipitation.