Kudrenok Tatyana
19 January 2022, 13:38
Colder temperature heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow, gusty wind and black ice are forecast for western and southern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstani meteorologists also predict that fog will blanket those parts of the country at night and early in the morning.

No precipitation and colder temperature are expected in other areas of the country on 20-22 January 2022.

Temperature will drop to -10, -18°C at night and -3, -11°C at daytime in the west of Kazakhstan. The northwest, north and east of Kazakhstan will see night temperature at -20, -28°C and daytime temperature at -12, -20°C. Temperature will dip as low as -5, 5°C at night and 0, +10°C at daytime in southern Kazakhstan.


