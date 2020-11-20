Go to the main site
    Colder temperature forecast for S Kazakhstan

    20 November 2020, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is predicted to douse the territory of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. Precipitation is expected in the south of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Temperature is likely to dip by 4-8°C on average in southern Kazakhstan.

    Fog, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

    Fog and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau region.

    Fog will blanket portions of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
