Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Colder temperature forecast for S Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 November 2020, 13:11
Colder temperature forecast for S Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is predicted to douse the territory of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. Precipitation is expected in the south of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Temperature is likely to dip by 4-8°C on average in southern Kazakhstan.

Fog, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Fog and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau region.

Fog will blanket portions of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events