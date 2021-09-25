Go to the main site
    Colder temperature forecast for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    25 September 2021, 10:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation on Saturday, September 25. Only the west, northwest and northeast of the country will be doused by occasional showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Fog will blanket east of Akmola, northwest of North Kazakhstan and south of Pavlodar regions at night and early in the morning.

    Temperature will dip as low as +1, +3°C in Almaty and Zhambyl regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

