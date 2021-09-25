Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Colder temperature forecast for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 September 2021, 10:11
Colder temperature forecast for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation on Saturday, September 25. Only the west, northwest and northeast of the country will be doused by occasional showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket east of Akmola, northwest of North Kazakhstan and south of Pavlodar regions at night and early in the morning.

Temperature will dip as low as +1, +3°C in Almaty and Zhambyl regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events