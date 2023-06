NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ground frost is forecast for two regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan’s national weather service said in a statement that temperature will drop to +3°C in the north of Kostanay region. The south of the region will see thunderstorm. Northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in the northeast of Kostanay region.

Temperature will dip as low as +3°C in the northeast of West Kazakhstan region at night on September 17.