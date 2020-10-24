Cold, windy weather in store for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow will douse most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, October 24. Portions of the country will see fog, black ice, gusty wind, and blizzard. Only southwest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Foggy conditions, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Karaganda region will also observe slippery and blizzard conditions on roads and 15-20 mps wind.

Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Almaty regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kostanay, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.

Black ice is forecast to cover roads in Kostanay, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.

Temperature will dip as low as 1-6°C in Kyzylorda region.