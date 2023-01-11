Go to the main site
    Cold weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan

    11 January 2023, 13:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold Arctic anticyclone is approaching eastern and southern Kazakhstan and will dictate the weather conditions in the country in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Cold weather without precipitation is expected to settle in in the south and east of Kazakhstan on January 12-14. Only the north of the country will see snowfall and blizzard.

    Fog will blanket parts of northwestern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

    Temperature will gradually rise in the west up to -7, -20°C at daytime. The coldest temperature is predicted in the center of the country at -30, -41°C at night and in the east at -32, -43°C at night. Mercury will dip as low as -23, -36°C at night in southeastern Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

