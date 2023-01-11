Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Cold weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan

11 January 2023, 13:37
Cold weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold Arctic anticyclone is approaching eastern and southern Kazakhstan and will dictate the weather conditions in the country in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Cold weather without precipitation is expected to settle in in the south and east of Kazakhstan on January 12-14. Only the north of the country will see snowfall and blizzard.

Fog will blanket parts of northwestern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

Temperature will gradually rise in the west up to -7, -20°C at daytime. The coldest temperature is predicted in the center of the country at -30, -41°C at night and in the east at -32, -43°C at night. Mercury will dip as low as -23, -36°C at night in southeastern Kazakhstan.


Related news
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Astana Opera to stage Cinderella Jan 17-18
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Traffic restrictions in place on road in Mangistau region due to dust storm
Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations next 3 days
Roads in 4 regions of Kazakhstan closed down
Distance learning announced in some regions of Kazakhstan as frosts persist
Kazakhstan to brace for snow and wind
Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
7 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
3 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Yulia Putintseva loses to Anna Blinkova in quarterfinal of Hobart International 2023

News