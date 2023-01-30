Cold weather to persist in N Kazakhstan midweek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold weather conditions will persist in northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, the northern part of the country will remain under the influence of high atmospheric pressure keeping temperature low in the area. No precipitation is predicted in the north on January 31 – February 2.

Unlike northern Kazakhstan, the south will see heavy precipitation. Southern cyclone will bring rain and warmer temperature there. Mercury is expected to climb up to +5, +12°C.