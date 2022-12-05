Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cold weather to persist in most of Kazakhstan

5 December 2022, 11:47
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan should brace themselves for a patch of clear, cold weather without precipitation on December 6-8, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

The national weather agency says only the south and southeast of the country will observe snowfall, foggy conditions and black ice.

Following the passage of the cold front temperature will dip as low as -35°C in Karaganda region and East Kazakhstan region on December 6 and December 7-8, respectively. No abrupt changes in temperature are expected in other areas of the country.


