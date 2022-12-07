Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Cold weather to ease in Kazakhstan

    7 December 2022, 18:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A cold anticyclone will bring no precipitation in greater part of the country in the next three days, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

    Due to fronts the east, center, and south of the country are to expect snow with ground blizzards, and the mountainous, south, and southeast heavy snow at times.

    Temperatures are to stand at -5-15 degrees Celsius at night and fall as low as -5 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west.

    The north is to brace for -18-28 degrees Celsius at night and -12-17 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    The center and east are to see temperatures stand at -22-30 degrees Celsius at night and -13-20 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Temperatures are to drop to -13-25 degrees Celsius at night and -8-18 degrees Celsius at daytime in the south and southeast.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for 2 regions of Kazakhstan
    Storm alert issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
    2 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
    3 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
    4 Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
    5 State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city