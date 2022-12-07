Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cold weather to ease in Kazakhstan

7 December 2022, 18:23
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A cold anticyclone will bring no precipitation in greater part of the country in the next three days, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Due to fronts the east, center, and south of the country are to expect snow with ground blizzards, and the mountainous, south, and southeast heavy snow at times.

Temperatures are to stand at -5-15 degrees Celsius at night and fall as low as -5 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west.

The north is to brace for -18-28 degrees Celsius at night and -12-17 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The center and east are to see temperatures stand at -22-30 degrees Celsius at night and -13-20 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Temperatures are to drop to -13-25 degrees Celsius at night and -8-18 degrees Celsius at daytime in the south and southeast.


