    Cold weather for New Year’s holiday weekend

    29 December 2021, 13:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts cold weather for Kazakhstan for December 30-January 1, Kazinform reports.

    «An extensive anticyclone from the Black Sea is to affect the weather in most of Kazakhstan resulting in no precipitation as well as -35 degrees Celsius in the northwest, north, center, and east,» reads a statement by Kazhydromet.

    Snow is predicted to fall on December 30 in East Kazakhstan region. Heavy snowfall with blizzard is in store for the northeast of the region at night.

    Precipitation as snow and rain is forecast for the west on December 31 and south, southeast on January 1.

    The country is to brace for fog and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps in the southeast and east as well as 30mps and over in Alakolsk area of Almaty region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

