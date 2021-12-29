Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Cold weather for New Year’s holiday weekend

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 December 2021, 13:30
Cold weather for New Year’s holiday weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts cold weather for Kazakhstan for December 30-January 1, Kazinform reports.

«An extensive anticyclone from the Black Sea is to affect the weather in most of Kazakhstan resulting in no precipitation as well as -35 degrees Celsius in the northwest, north, center, and east,» reads a statement by Kazhydromet.

Snow is predicted to fall on December 30 in East Kazakhstan region. Heavy snowfall with blizzard is in store for the northeast of the region at night.

Precipitation as snow and rain is forecast for the west on December 31 and south, southeast on January 1.

The country is to brace for fog and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps in the southeast and east as well as 30mps and over in Alakolsk area of Almaty region.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand