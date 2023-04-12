Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Cold wave, snow, blizzard to batter Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    12 April 2023, 17:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A cold wave, snow, snowstorms, and ice-slick are expected to grip Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazinform quotes Kazhydromet.

    Snow and ground blizzards are forecast to batter the country’s northern regions, while the southern regions are predicted to brace for downpours, thunderstorms, and hail, it said in a statement.

    Fog, ice-slick, and high wind are expected throughout the country on April 13-15. Air temperature will drop by 10 degrees in the north and northwest on April 14 and on April 15 in the south. However, a short time before mercury will rise as high as +33 degrees Celsius in the south and +20 degrees Celsius in the north.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rains to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days
    Air temperature to drop to -14 °C in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Apr 18
    Mets issue weather forecast for Apr 18-20
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9