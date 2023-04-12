Cold wave, snow, blizzard to batter Kazakhstan over next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A cold wave, snow, snowstorms, and ice-slick are expected to grip Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazinform quotes Kazhydromet.

Snow and ground blizzards are forecast to batter the country’s northern regions, while the southern regions are predicted to brace for downpours, thunderstorms, and hail, it said in a statement.

Fog, ice-slick, and high wind are expected throughout the country on April 13-15. Air temperature will drop by 10 degrees in the north and northwest on April 14 and on April 15 in the south. However, a short time before mercury will rise as high as +33 degrees Celsius in the south and +20 degrees Celsius in the north.



