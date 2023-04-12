Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Cold wave, snow, blizzard to batter Kazakhstan over next 3 days

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 April 2023, 17:11
Cold wave, snow, blizzard to batter Kazakhstan over next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A cold wave, snow, snowstorms, and ice-slick are expected to grip Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazinform quotes Kazhydromet.

Snow and ground blizzards are forecast to batter the country’s northern regions, while the southern regions are predicted to brace for downpours, thunderstorms, and hail, it said in a statement.

Fog, ice-slick, and high wind are expected throughout the country on April 13-15. Air temperature will drop by 10 degrees in the north and northwest on April 14 and on April 15 in the south. However, a short time before mercury will rise as high as +33 degrees Celsius in the south and +20 degrees Celsius in the north.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code