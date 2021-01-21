Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Cold wave heading to Kazakhstan

    21 January 2021, 19:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    A cold wave is expected to hit northern regions of Kazakhstan on January 22. Air temperature is forecast to drop to 13-18 degrees of frost in the nighttime, to 12 degrees during the day.

    Snow will blanket Turkestan region on January 23. High wind will gust up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

    Shymkent will also face heavy snowfalls on January 22 with mercury reading 3-5 degrees of frost.

    Akmola region will brace for ground blizzard and fog. High wind will sweep through the region.

    Air temperature will decrease in Kyzylorda region. Fog and ground blizzard are also expected there.

    Ice-slick will form on the roads in Taldykorgan.

    Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan tomorrow. Uralsk will also wake up to foggy streets on Friday.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3