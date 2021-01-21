Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cold wave heading to Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 January 2021, 19:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

A cold wave is expected to hit northern regions of Kazakhstan on January 22. Air temperature is forecast to drop to 13-18 degrees of frost in the nighttime, to 12 degrees during the day.

Snow will blanket Turkestan region on January 23. High wind will gust up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Shymkent will also face heavy snowfalls on January 22 with mercury reading 3-5 degrees of frost.

Akmola region will brace for ground blizzard and fog. High wind will sweep through the region.

Air temperature will decrease in Kyzylorda region. Fog and ground blizzard are also expected there.

Ice-slick will form on the roads in Taldykorgan.

Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan tomorrow. Uralsk will also wake up to foggy streets on Friday.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
