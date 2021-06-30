Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cold wave approaching N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 June 2021, 20:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather forecast for North Kazakhstan for July, Kazinform reports.

The average air temperature in July will stand at 19-20 degrees Celsius. Short-time cold waves will grip the region each decade. It will rain and air temperature will drop to 17-23 degrees Celsius in the daytime, 7-12 degrees in the nighttime. Sometimes mercury will rise up to 30-32 degrees Celsius. Occasional rains and thunderstorms will often batter the region. As earlier reported, scorching heat will grip North Kazakhstan on the first days of July.


