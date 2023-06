Cold wave approaching Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued weather outlook for November 25-27, Kazinform reports.

The cold anticyclone will replace in the days ahead the cyclone that brought precipitations, rough wind. It is expected to cease precipitations and bring the cold wave to the most part of the country. Mercury will plunge to -8-13 degrees in the nighttime even in the southern regions of Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.