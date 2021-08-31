Cold spell to grip N Kazakhstan Sep 1-2

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Ground frosts with temperature dropping below zero are predicted for September 1-2 for North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional office of the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, ground frosts with temperature dipping as low as -2 degrees Celsius are expected in the north, west, and east of North Kazakhstan region at night on September 1-2. Low temperatures will be caused by a cold anticyclone heading its way from Arctic regions.

The region is to brace for no precipitation and partly cloudy skies during the day on August 31. Northwesterly wind reaching up to 9-14mps is predicted. The mercury is expected to stand at 3-8 degrees Celsius at night and up to 11 degrees Celsius in the southeast. Group frosts will grip the northern and western parts of the region. Temperature is to rise up to 14-19 degrees Celsius during the day.

The anticyclone is predicted to move eastward being responsible for cold air in the east and southeast of the country.