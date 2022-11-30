Go to the main site
    Cold spell predicted in Kazakhstan again

    30 November 2022, 14:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Temperature is forecast to drop again across Kazakhstan on December 1-3, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Shifting anti-cyclone will result in temperature dip in most regions of the country starting from Thursday. The west, northwest and north of Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation. Precipitation, mostly snowfall, is expected in the center, south and southeast of the country.

    Heavy snowfall will douse mountainous areas in southern, southeastern and eastern Kazakhstan on December 1-2. Wind will stiffen countrywide. The south and southeast of the country will brace for fog and black ice, while blizzard is predicted for the east and center.

    The coldest temperature is expected in eastern Kazakhstan where it will drop as low as -22, -37°C at night.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

