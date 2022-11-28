Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.38 eur/kzt 483.58

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 64.95
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Cold spell, precipitation in store for Kazakhstan

    28 November 2022, 13:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold spell is forecast to persist in eastern Kazakhstan in coming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    On November 29-30 freezing cold will persist in the east of the country due to a cold anticyclone. Unlike eastern Kazakhstan, other parts of the country will see warmer temperatures. A warm cyclone will bring not only warmer weather but also precipitation in the form of rain and snow to most of Kazakhstan on November 30-December 1.

    Bleak wind, fog are expected across the country with black ice in the south and southeast as well as blizzard in the north, east and center of Kazakhstan.

    The coldest temperature of -33, -43°C will be observed in eastern Kazakhstan. Mercury is likely to go up to -7, +3° in the south on Thursday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera to present one of its most sought-after opera productions in Minsk
    Kazakh table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev collects gold in Portugal
    Almaty to host final stage of Shertpe Kui Traditional Music Festival.
    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin upset in ATP Challenger final in Italy
    Popular
    1 State of emergency declared in Ekibastuz as several boilers go out of service at local TPP
    2 President in Russia for official visit
    3 President appoints Asset Irgaliyev as head of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms
    4 Over 1,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus, COVID pneumonia
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for sunny, but freezing weather Nov 28