Cold spell, precipitation in store for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Cold spell is forecast to persist in eastern Kazakhstan in coming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

On November 29-30 freezing cold will persist in the east of the country due to a cold anticyclone. Unlike eastern Kazakhstan, other parts of the country will see warmer temperatures. A warm cyclone will bring not only warmer weather but also precipitation in the form of rain and snow to most of Kazakhstan on November 30-December 1.

Bleak wind, fog are expected across the country with black ice in the south and southeast as well as blizzard in the north, east and center of Kazakhstan.

The coldest temperature of -33, -43°C will be observed in eastern Kazakhstan. Mercury is likely to go up to -7, +3° in the south on Thursday.



