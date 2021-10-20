Go to the main site
    Cold spell, heavy precipitation in store for Kazakhstan

    20 October 2021, 13:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold spell and heavy precipitation are forecast for three upcoming days in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan’s national weather agency released a statement warning of rain and snow in the east, south and southeast parts of Kazakhstan on October 21-23. Heavy precipitation, black ice and stiff wind are expected in those parts of the country as well.

    Blizzards are in store for the northern and central Kazakhstan. Night temperature is predicted to drop to -3, +2°C and climb to +2, +10°C at daytime there.

    An anticyclone will bring warmer temperature and no precipitation to western Kazakhstan on October 22. Mercury will rise up to +15, +°22C at daytime.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

