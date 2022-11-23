Go to the main site
    Cold spell heading to Kazakhstan

    23 November 2022, 13:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Temperature is expected to dip as low as -20, -29°C in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    A cyclone from the territory of Russia will bring snowfall to northern Kazakhstan on November 24-26. Heavy snowfall is predicted in the north on November 25 and in the east on November 26.

    Mets warn of stiff winds, fog throughout northern and eastern Kazakhstan and blizzard in the center of the country.

    A cold anticyclone from Salekhard will likely result in no precipitation and sharp temperature drop in the north, east, center of Kazakhstan of up to -20, -29°C on Saturday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

