Cold spell heading to Kazakhstan
1 August 2022 13:11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is expected to settle in in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

The national weather agency said in a statement that after torrential rains a northern anticyclone will bring cold air masses to northern Kazakhstan. Heavy downpour is forecast for the center, east and southeast of the country. Temperature will dip at night in those areas as well.

Meteorologists predict that thunderstorms, hail, squall, stiff wind and fog are likely to hit the territory of Kazakhstan on August 2-4.

Temperature will climb to +28, +33°C in the west, +33, +38°C in the southwest and dip as low as +18, +28°C in the northwest, +7, +12°C at night and +17, +28°C at daytime in the north, east and center, +25, +34°C in the south, +25, +30°C in the south.


