Cold spell heading to Akmola region
Автор:
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 September 2019, 23:14
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Ground frosts are expected to spread down Akmola region on September 12.
Air temperature is forecast to drop to 1-3 degrees Celsius. Fog and thunderstorms are also predicted to grip the region tomorrow, Kazhydromet reports.
Akmola region
