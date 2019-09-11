Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cold spell heading to Akmola region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 September 2019, 23:14
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Ground frosts are expected to spread down Akmola region on September 12.

Air temperature is forecast to drop to 1-3 degrees Celsius. Fog and thunderstorms are also predicted to grip the region tomorrow, Kazhydromet reports.
