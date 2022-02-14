Cold spell forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 15-17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 15-17, Kazinform reports.

A vast anticyclone from the region of the Black Sea will expand over the territory of Kazakhstan. The northern parts are to see low temperatures following heavy snowfall at night. Temperature is forecast to fall to -18-23 degrees Celsius and to -27 degrees Celsius in some areas of the north of Kazakhstan at night on February 15 and 16. The country’s east and southeast are to see an end in precipitation and drops in temperatures as -25-30 degrees Celsius and -20-25 degrees Celsius, respectively, are forecast on February 17.



