Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Cold spell forecast for Almaty city

    25 November 2021, 18:13

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected to settle in in the city of Almaty tomorrow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, temperature will drop in Almaty city in the upcoming days.

    «A mix of rain and snow and foggy conditions will be observed in Almaty city on November 26. Northwesterly wind will gust up to 12 mps. Temperature will drop to 0, +2°C at night and during the day. Almaty will wake up to cloudy and snowy morning on Saturday. Black ice and 2-7 mps wind are expected in the city. Mercury will dip to -8, -10°C at night and +1, +3°C at daytime. It will be partly cloudy in Almaty on Sunday. Temperature is set to stay at -8,-10°C at night and +1, +3°C at daytime,» Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays