Cold spell forecast for Almaty city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 November 2021, 18:13
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected to settle in in the city of Almaty tomorrow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, temperature will drop in Almaty city in the upcoming days.

«A mix of rain and snow and foggy conditions will be observed in Almaty city on November 26. Northwesterly wind will gust up to 12 mps. Temperature will drop to 0, +2°C at night and during the day. Almaty will wake up to cloudy and snowy morning on Saturday. Black ice and 2-7 mps wind are expected in the city. Mercury will dip to -8, -10°C at night and +1, +3°C at daytime. It will be partly cloudy in Almaty on Sunday. Temperature is set to stay at -8,-10°C at night and +1, +3°C at daytime,» Kazhydromet said in a statement.


