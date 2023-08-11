Go to the main site
    Cold spell and rains predicted in Kazakhstan over weekend

    11 August 2023, 17:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – On August 12-14, due to a southern cyclone and associated fronts, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect unstable weather conditions, bringing rains to the north, east, and center, predicted to be heavy at times and accompanied with thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds of up to 15-28mps, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Squally wind is predicted during thunderstorms. Fog is to coat the country’s northwest, north, and center in the nighttime and morning.

    The west, northwest, and south of Kazakhstan are to enjoy fair weather with no precipitation with high temperatures. 42C temperatures are to linger in the southwest of Atyrau region on August 12-13.

    Kazakhstan’s north, east, and center are to see cold spell with temperatures reducing to 12-20C in the daytime. Temperatures are to drop to 20-28C in the southeast of the country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

