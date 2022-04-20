Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cold snap to hit Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 April 2022, 11:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is forecast for northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, April 21-23, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

A cold northwestern anticyclone will bring drizzling rains and snow as well as temperature drop to the north of Kazakhstan this Friday. Mercury is set to dip to -3, -8°C at night.

Heavy rains are predicted in western and eastern Kazakhstan. Chances of snow will be high in those parts of the country.

Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair spring-like weather thanks to warm air masses. Occasional showers are expected in the south of Kazakhstan, however, warm temperatures will persist.


