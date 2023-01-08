Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan

8 January 2023, 10:06
Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An Atlantic cyclone continues to dictate the weather conditions across Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, national weather agency, precipitation, mainly a mix of snow and rain, is expected across the country. Heavy snowfall is forecast to douse northwest of Kazakhstan. Cold snap is in store for northern and western Kazakhstan.

Stiff wind, black ice, blizzard, and foggy conditions will persist in parts of the country.


News