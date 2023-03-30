Go to the main site
    Cold snap to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    30 March 2023, 09:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Southern cyclone with active atmospheric fronts will impact the weather in Kazakhstan in three days coming. Unstable, rainy weather is forecast in most regions, while northern regions will see rain and snow, Kazinform reports.

    As the national met service informed, heavy precipitation will batter western regions on March 31-April 1. Rain and snow will hit eastern and southern parts on March 30-31 and southeastern areas on March 30-April 1. Cessation of precipitation is expected in northern regions on March 31. Cold snap will grip most regions of the country on these days.

    The mercury will drop to +2+7°C in western regions at night and to +7+15°C in the daytime. In northern, northwestern and central parts, temperatures will decrease to -7-13° at night and to -2+3°C during daylight hours. In eastern regions, temperatures will fall to -10-22°C at night and to -5+3°C in the daytime. As for southern regions, nighttime temperatures will be at 0+5°C, while daytime temperatures will be at +3+13°C.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

