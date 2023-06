Cold snap to grip Kazakh capital on Oct 3-5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on October 3-5, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, fog will blanket the capital city early in the morning of October 3.

On October 5, Nur-Sultan city will observe scattered showers, snow, fog, and icy conditions on the roads.

Temperature will dip as low as 2-4°C.