Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Cold snap threatens early fruit in Italy, say farmers

    2 March 2023, 11:46

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's current cold snap threatens fruit that has grown in balmy midwinter conditions recently, farmers group Coldiretti said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    A sharp drop in temperatures as well as widespread snow and frost is menacing peach, cherry and almond crops that have bloomed amid the unusually mild winter weather, they said.
    Snow and icy rain have moved from the north into central regions this week, threatening to freeze to death the precocious food crops.
    The cold snap is further evidence of human-caused climate change, experts said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ANSA: Italy’s resident foreign population in decline
    Death toll in Cutro shipwreck climbs to 86 – ANSA
    Rain and snow back after taste of spring in Italy
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open