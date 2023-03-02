Cold snap threatens early fruit in Italy, say farmers

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's current cold snap threatens fruit that has grown in balmy midwinter conditions recently, farmers group Coldiretti said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

A sharp drop in temperatures as well as widespread snow and frost is menacing peach, cherry and almond crops that have bloomed amid the unusually mild winter weather, they said.

Snow and icy rain have moved from the north into central regions this week, threatening to freeze to death the precocious food crops.

The cold snap is further evidence of human-caused climate change, experts said.